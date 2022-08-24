Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) marked $15.16 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $11.15. While Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 35.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AERI rose by 2.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.21 to $4.81, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 86.79% in the last 200 days.

On August 23, 2022, Needham Downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) to Hold. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on August 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AERI. BofA Securities also Downgraded AERI shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 19, 2020. Guggenheim Initiated an Buy rating on September 08, 2020, and assigned a price target of $20. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for AERI, as published in its report on August 07, 2020. Oppenheimer’s report from June 01, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $24 for AERI shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 55.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 646.20K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AERI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.55%, with a gain of 30.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.89, showing growth from the present price of $15.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AERI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AERI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AERI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Deerfield Management Company LP’s position in AERI has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,695,020 shares of the stock, with a value of $32.91 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in AERI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.18%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 118,089 additional shares for a total stake of worth $20.62 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,941,353.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 165,231 position in AERI. Leucadia Asset Management LLC sold an additional 15970.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.67%, now holding 2.36 million shares worth $16.55 million. At the end of the first quarter, Schroder Investment Management No decreased its AERI holdings by -10.93% and now holds 2.09 million AERI shares valued at $14.68 million with the lessened -0.26 million shares during the period.