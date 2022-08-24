As of Tuesday, MacroGenics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MGNX) stock closed at $3.80, down from $3.80 the previous day. While MacroGenics Inc. has underperformed by 0.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MGNX fell by -83.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.09 to $2.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -59.41% in the last 200 days.

On July 18, 2022, SMBC Nikko Downgraded MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) to Neutral. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on July 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for MGNX. Citigroup February 28, 2022d the rating to Buy on February 28, 2022, and set its price target from $23 to $21. BMO Capital Markets initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for MGNX, as published in its report on February 11, 2022. SMBC Nikko’s report from February 04, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $40 for MGNX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of MacroGenics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -102.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MGNX is recording 1.33M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.40%, with a loss of -15.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.17, showing growth from the present price of $3.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MGNX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MacroGenics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MGNX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MGNX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Bellevue Asset Management AG’s position in MGNX has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,325,514 shares of the stock, with a value of $22.93 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC made another increased to its shares in MGNX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 22.56%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,128,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $19.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,128,000.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 316,753 position in MGNX. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. sold an additional 67362.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.64%, now holding 4.04 million shares worth $12.65 million. At the end of the first quarter, RTW Investments LP decreased its MGNX holdings by 0.00% and now holds 3.98 million MGNX shares valued at $12.44 million with the lessened 0.0 shares during the period.