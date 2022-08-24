A share of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) closed at $35.92 per share on Tuesday, down from $35.96 day before. While Exact Sciences Corporation has underperformed by -0.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EXAS fell by -63.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $108.99 to $34.78, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.96% in the last 200 days.

On June 03, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) recommending Neutral. A report published by Raymond James on November 03, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for EXAS. Stifel also reiterated EXAS shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $145 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 29, 2021. Oppenheimer Reiterated the rating as Outperform on July 29, 2021, but set its price target from $161 to $155. Canaccord Genuity resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for EXAS, as published in its report on July 29, 2021. BTIG Research’s report from July 29, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $145 for EXAS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Exact Sciences Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -22.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and EXAS is registering an average volume of 2.14M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.99%, with a loss of -12.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $71.00, showing growth from the present price of $35.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EXAS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Exact Sciences Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EXAS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EXAS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in EXAS has increased by 2.18% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,619,924 shares of the stock, with a value of $704.46 million, following the purchase of 333,626 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in EXAS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -19.59%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -3,757,848 additional shares for a total stake of worth $695.55 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,422,384.

During the first quarter, ARK Investment Management LLC added a 647,803 position in EXAS. Wellington Management Co. LLP sold an additional -2.46 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -19.63%, now holding 10.08 million shares worth $454.78 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its EXAS holdings by -2.05% and now holds 6.37 million EXAS shares valued at $287.47 million with the lessened -0.13 million shares during the period. EXAS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.40% at present.