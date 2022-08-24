In Tuesday’s session, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) marked $16.88 per share, up from $16.75 in the previous session. While ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 0.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACAD rose by 1.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.06 to $12.24, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.23% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On August 08, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) to Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on August 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ACAD. Jefferies also Downgraded ACAD shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 21, 2022. Canaccord Genuity March 16, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ACAD, as published in its report on March 16, 2022. H.C. Wainwright’s report from February 09, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $36 for ACAD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -41.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ACAD has an average volume of 2.68M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.01%, with a loss of -0.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.88, showing growth from the present price of $16.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACAD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACAD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACAD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baker Bros. Advisors LP’s position in ACAD has increased by 0.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 41,923,486 shares of the stock, with a value of $615.86 million, following the purchase of 12,782 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in ACAD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.03%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,082,506 additional shares for a total stake of worth $182.14 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,398,892.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -172,843 position in ACAD. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 31000.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.38%, now holding 8.2 million shares worth $120.43 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ACAD holdings by 30.39% and now holds 6.59 million ACAD shares valued at $96.87 million with the added 1.54 million shares during the period. ACAD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.10% at present.