Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) marked $7.70 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $8.57. While Rite Aid Corporation has underperformed by -10.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RAD fell by -49.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.22 to $4.68, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.78% in the last 200 days.

On April 07, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) to Sell. A report published by JP Morgan on June 25, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for RAD. Deutsche Bank also reiterated RAD shares as ‘Hold’, quoting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 25, 2021. Guggenheim February 27, 2020d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for RAD, as published in its report on February 27, 2020. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Rite Aid Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -238.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.76M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for RAD stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.95%, with a loss of -30.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.50, showing decline from the present price of $7.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RAD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rite Aid Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RAD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RAD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in RAD has decreased by -2.70% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,761,892 shares of the stock, with a value of $30.96 million, following the sale of -104,347 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in RAD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -33.19%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,829,070 additional shares for a total stake of worth $30.29 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,681,018.

During the first quarter, Invesco Advisers, Inc. subtracted a -1,118 position in RAD. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.45 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 26.39%, now holding 2.14 million shares worth $17.62 million. RAD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.90% at present.