Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) marked $4.62 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $4.91. While Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has underperformed by -5.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QNRX fell by -97.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $444.00 to $3.58, whereas the simple moving average fell by -78.11% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Analysis of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX)

In order to gain a clear picture of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -106.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.74M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for QNRX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 51.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.17%, with a loss of -3.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.03, showing growth from the present price of $4.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QNRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.47%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

QNRX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 12.00% at present.