Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) marked $0.96 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $1.07. While Helbiz Inc. has underperformed by -10.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HLBZ fell by -88.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.88 to $0.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -72.06% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Analysis of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 120.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Helbiz Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 648.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 11.22M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HLBZ stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 23.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.17%, with a loss of -24.25% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Helbiz Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HLBZ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HLBZ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Credit Suisse AG’s position in HLBZ has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 940,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.46 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another increased to its shares in HLBZ during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1,748.20%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 180,519 additional shares for a total stake of worth $92942.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 190,845.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a 0 position in HLBZ. Virtu Financial BD LLC purchased an additional 8851.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 16.69%, now holding 61882.0 shares worth $30137.0. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its HLBZ holdings by 0.00% and now holds 44448.0 HLBZ shares valued at $21646.0 with the lessened 0.0 shares during the period. HLBZ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 4.30% at present.