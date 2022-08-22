SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) marked $2.90 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $2.89. While SNDL Inc. has overperformed by 0.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SNDL fell by -58.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.60 to $2.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.46% in the last 200 days.

On August 16, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) to Speculative Buy. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on May 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for SNDL. Canaccord Genuity also Downgraded SNDL shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $0.65 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 19, 2021. BMO Capital Markets March 10, 2021d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for SNDL, as published in its report on March 10, 2021. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of SNDL Inc. (SNDL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 77.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

An average volume of 7.59M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SNDL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.28%, with a loss of -3.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.51, showing growth from the present price of $2.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SNDL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SNDL Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.15%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SNDL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SNDL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ETF Managers Group LLC’s position in SNDL has decreased by -18.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,314,816 shares of the stock, with a value of $14.21 million, following the sale of -1,435,969 additional shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP made another increased to its shares in SNDL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 13.40%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 187,795 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,589,421.

During the first quarter, Global X Management Co. LLC subtracted a -258,785 position in SNDL. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC purchased an additional 0.22 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 93.65%, now holding 0.46 million shares worth $1.05 million. SNDL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 5.80% at present.