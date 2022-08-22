As of Friday, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GWAV) stock closed at $3.52, up from $3.30 the previous day. While Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. has overperformed by 6.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GWAV fell by -73.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.41 to $2.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -61.22% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 649620.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GWAV is recording 180.06K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.63%, with a gain of 4.92% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 25.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GWAV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GWAV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 972,708 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.83 million, following the purchase of 972,708 additional shares during the last quarter.