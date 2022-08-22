Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) marked $0.49 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $0.50. While Verb Technology Company Inc. has underperformed by -1.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VERB fell by -74.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.34 to $0.29, whereas the simple moving average fell by -49.76% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Verb Technology Company Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -234.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 1.08M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for VERB stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.42%, with a loss of -5.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.38, showing growth from the present price of $0.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VERB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Verb Technology Company Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VERB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VERB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in VERB has increased by 55.32% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,040,809 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.35 million, following the purchase of 1,439,224 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in VERB during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.20%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -27,528 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,224,697.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC added a 19,843 position in VERB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased an additional 0.11 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 57.51%, now holding 0.31 million shares worth $0.18 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fortitude Advisory Group LLC increased its VERB holdings by 243.75% and now holds 0.23 million VERB shares valued at $0.14 million with the added 0.17 million shares during the period. VERB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 7.30% at present.