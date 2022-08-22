Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV) marked $8.49 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $8.33. While Revlon Inc. has overperformed by 1.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, REV fell by -20.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.65 to $1.08, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.75% in the last 200 days.

On September 13, 2017, Jefferies started tracking Revlon Inc. (NYSE: REV) recommending Hold. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on November 09, 2009, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for REV.

Analysis of Revlon Inc. (REV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Revlon Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 19.01M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for REV stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 22.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 26.76%, with a gain of 29.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.50, showing growth from the present price of $8.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether REV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Revlon Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in REV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in REV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Alberta Investment Management Cor’s position in REV has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,007,869 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.51 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. Mittleman Investment Management L made another decreased to its shares in REV during the first quarter, downing its stake by -27.07%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -370,351 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.46 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 997,830.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC added a 391,962 position in REV. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.24 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -40.25%, now holding 0.36 million shares worth $1.61 million. REV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.60% at present.