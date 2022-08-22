RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) closed Friday at $0.29 per share, down from $0.30 a day earlier. While RiceBran Technologies has underperformed by -2.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RIBT fell by -65.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $0.92 to $0.27, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.99% in the last 200 days.

On May 11, 2017, Lake Street started tracking RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) recommending Buy. A report published by Maxim Group on March 24, 2017, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for RIBT. Maxim Group also reiterated RIBT shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 03, 2016. Maxim Group Reiterated the rating as Buy on November 13, 2015, but set its price target from $7 to $5. Maxim Group initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for RIBT, as published in its report on April 09, 2015.

Analysis of RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 34.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of RiceBran Technologies’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -63.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RIBT is recording an average volume of 3.59M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.05%, with a loss of -8.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $0.45, showing growth from the present price of $0.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RIBT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze RiceBran Technologies Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RIBT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RIBT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in RIBT has increased by 77.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,231,851 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.69 million, following the purchase of 974,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another increased to its shares in RIBT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 54.24%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 185,700 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.16 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 528,064.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC subtracted a -138,676 position in RIBT. Arnhold LLC sold an additional 35000.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -14.58%, now holding 0.2 million shares worth $63550.0. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its RIBT holdings by 2.99% and now holds 0.16 million RIBT shares valued at $49198.0 with the added 4600.0 shares during the period. RIBT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 8.20% at present.