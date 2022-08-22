A share of Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) closed at $29.17 per share on Friday, down from $33.22 day before. While Beyond Meat Inc. has underperformed by -12.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BYND fell by -74.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $124.45 to $20.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.01% in the last 200 days.

On May 12, 2022, Barclays Downgraded Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) to Equal Weight. A report published by UBS on March 30, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for BYND. Piper Sandler also Downgraded BYND shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 28, 2022. Piper Sandler Reiterated the rating as Neutral on February 25, 2022, but set its price target from $64 to $50. Mizuho resumed its ‘Neutral’ rating for BYND, as published in its report on February 25, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from February 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $32 for BYND shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Beyond Meat Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -400.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BYND is registering an average volume of 3.10M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.82%, with a loss of -20.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.47, showing decline from the present price of $29.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BYND is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Beyond Meat Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BYND shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BYND appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in BYND has decreased by -1.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,428,509 shares of the stock, with a value of $269.63 million, following the sale of -135,885 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BYND during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.81%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 437,550 additional shares for a total stake of worth $172.95 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,406,367.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 1,482,551 position in BYND. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.56 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 64.48%, now holding 1.42 million shares worth $45.41 million. At the end of the first quarter, Ninety One UK Ltd. increased its BYND holdings by 2.81% and now holds 1.41 million BYND shares valued at $45.24 million with the added 38647.0 shares during the period. BYND shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 70.80% at present.