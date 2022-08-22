GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) marked $1.45 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $1.42. While GreenBox POS has overperformed by 2.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GBOX fell by -80.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.42 to $0.72, whereas the simple moving average fell by -56.12% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of GreenBox POS (GBOX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of GreenBox POS’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -58.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.55M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GBOX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 21.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 43.73%, with a gain of 34.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.05, showing growth from the present price of $1.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GBOX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GreenBox POS Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 91.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GBOX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GBOX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Global X Management Co. LLC’s position in GBOX has decreased by -15.18% in the first quarter. The company now owns 546,596 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.45 million, following the sale of -97,856 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in GBOX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -11.11%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -65,655 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 525,557.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC subtracted a -145,298 position in GBOX. Geode Capital Management LLC sold an additional -0.13 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -38.60%, now holding 0.21 million shares worth $0.17 million. GBOX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.20% at present.