A share of GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) closed at $1.73 per share on Friday, down from $1.97 day before. While GeoVax Labs Inc. has underperformed by -12.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GOVX fell by -59.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.50 to $0.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.60% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On November 19, 2020, Maxim Group started tracking GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) recommending Buy.

Analysis of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -26.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

GeoVax Labs Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -132.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GOVX is registering an average volume of 28.71M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 28.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.08%, with a loss of -31.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GOVX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GeoVax Labs Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GOVX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GOVX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Armistice Capital LLC’s position in GOVX has increased by 212.18% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,358,439 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.71 million, following the purchase of 923,289 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 401,629 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 401,629.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a 0 position in GOVX. Cavalry Fund I Management LLC sold an additional 23290.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -9.60%, now holding 0.22 million shares worth $0.6 million. At the end of the first quarter, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its GOVX holdings by 359.24% and now holds 0.13 million GOVX shares valued at $0.34 million with the added 98155.0 shares during the period. GOVX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 10.30% at present.