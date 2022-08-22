The share price of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) fell to $0.16 per share on Friday from $0.17. While Ra Medical Systems Inc. has underperformed by -1.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RMED fell by -93.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.65 to $0.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -80.44% in the last 200 days.

On August 13, 2019, Piper Jaffray Downgraded Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) to Neutral. A report published by Maxim Group on November 02, 2018, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RMED.

Analysis of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 125.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RMED is recording an average volume of 5.19M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.66%, with a loss of -12.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.55, showing growth from the present price of $0.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RMED is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ra Medical Systems Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RMED shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RMED appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in RMED has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 333,762 shares of the stock, with a value of $54403.0, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RMED during the first quarter, upping its stake by 333.33%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 60,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $12714.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 78,000.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC added a 31,450 position in RMED. Dowling & Yahnke LLC sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 68448.0 shares worth $11157.0. At the end of the first quarter, Virtu Financial BD LLC decreased its RMED holdings by -67.18% and now holds 63569.0 RMED shares valued at $10362.0 with the lessened -0.13 million shares during the period. RMED shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.50% at present.