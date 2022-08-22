As of Friday, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:MAXN) stock closed at $17.86, down from $21.85 the previous day. While Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. has underperformed by -18.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MAXN rose by 25.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.39 to $7.48, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.43% in the last 200 days.

On August 16, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) to Mkt Perform. A report published by BofA Securities on December 03, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for MAXN. Raymond James also Downgraded MAXN shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 05, 2021. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on August 09, 2021, and assigned a price target of $17. Raymond James May 06, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for MAXN, as published in its report on May 06, 2021. ROTH Capital’s report from April 12, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $23 for MAXN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -96.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MAXN is recording 505.79K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.72%, with a loss of -18.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.33, showing growth from the present price of $17.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MAXN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 49.76%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MAXN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MAXN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in MAXN has decreased by -6.31% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,952,632 shares of the stock, with a value of $50.93 million, following the sale of -198,917 additional shares during the last quarter. Invesco Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in MAXN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -19.33%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -582,056 additional shares for a total stake of worth $41.9 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,428,971.

During the first quarter, Schroder Investment Management Lt added a 29,273 position in MAXN. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.15 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 18.99%, now holding 0.92 million shares worth $15.85 million. At the end of the first quarter, green benefit AG decreased its MAXN holdings by 0.00% and now holds 0.77 million MAXN shares valued at $13.24 million with the lessened 0.0 shares during the period. MAXN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 39.40% at present.