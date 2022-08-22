A share of Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) closed at $4.53 per share on Friday, down from $4.58 day before. While Bonso Electronics International Inc. has underperformed by -1.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BNSO fell by -33.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.09 to $2.26, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.99% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BNSO is registering an average volume of 341.66K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 24.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 24.22%, with a gain of 5.35% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Bonso Electronics International Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 53.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BNSO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BNSO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in BNSO has decreased by -0.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 145,900 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.48 million, following the sale of -100 additional shares during the last quarter. UBS Securities LLC made another increased to its shares in BNSO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 214.27%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,607 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7755.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,357.

During the first quarter, Allworth Financial LP subtracted a 0 position in BNSO. Professional Financial Advisors L sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 400.0 shares worth $1316.0. At the end of the first quarter, Tower Research Capital LLC increased its BNSO holdings by 5.26% and now holds 20.0 BNSO shares valued at $66.0 with the added 1.0 shares during the period. BNSO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.60% at present.