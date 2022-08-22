Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) closed Friday at $1.56 per share, down from $1.75 a day earlier. While Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -10.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CYCC fell by -65.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.10 to $1.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.83% in the last 200 days.

On July 18, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) recommending Outperform. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on October 16, 2015, and assigned a price target of $5. Roth Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CYCC, as published in its report on February 04, 2010. Piper Jaffray also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -53.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CYCC is recording an average volume of 1.17M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 20.47%, with a gain of 0.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CYCC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CYCC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CYCC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s position in CYCC has decreased by -0.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 514,480 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.59 million, following the sale of -300 additional shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in CYCC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.51%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 31,757 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.52 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 454,355.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a 0 position in CYCC. Point72 Asset Management LP sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 0.23 million shares worth $0.26 million. At the end of the first quarter, Ikarian Capital LLC decreased its CYCC holdings by 0.00% and now holds 0.1 million CYCC shares valued at $0.12 million with the lessened 0.0 shares during the period. CYCC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 26.80% at present.