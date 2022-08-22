A share of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) closed at $2.85 per share on Friday, down from $3.25 day before. While Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -12.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DNA fell by -71.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.86 to $2.09, whereas the simple moving average fell by -47.31% in the last 200 days.

On May 18, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) to Underperform. Goldman also rated DNA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 23, 2022. BofA Securities Initiated an Neutral rating on February 01, 2022, and assigned a price target of $6. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for DNA, as published in its report on January 28, 2022. BTIG Research’s report from January 07, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $12 for DNA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 231.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -191.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DNA is registering an average volume of 25.99M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.53%, with a loss of -21.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.98, showing growth from the present price of $2.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DNA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DNA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DNA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in DNA has increased by 22.40% in the first quarter. The company now owns 205,327,786 shares of the stock, with a value of $587.24 million, following the purchase of 37,575,106 additional shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC made another increased to its shares in DNA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 35.37%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 22,824,417 additional shares for a total stake of worth $249.84 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 87,358,057.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 56,949,240 position in DNA. Anchorage Capital Group LLC sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 69.16 million shares worth $197.79 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem increased its DNA holdings by 53.93% and now holds 37.0 million DNA shares valued at $105.83 million with the added 12.96 million shares during the period. DNA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.10% at present.