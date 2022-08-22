American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) closed Friday at $0.17 per share, down from $0.17 a day earlier. While American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -4.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AVCT fell by -96.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.97 to $0.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -82.62% in the last 200 days.

On April 14, 2021, Loop Capital started tracking American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) recommending Buy.

Analysis of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -86.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AVCT is recording an average volume of 4.84M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.40%, with a loss of -27.77% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AVCT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AVCT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s position in AVCT has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,001,054 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.39 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in AVCT during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.3 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,536,699.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -82,365 position in AVCT. Geode Capital Management LLC sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 0.52 million shares worth $0.1 million. At the end of the first quarter, Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its AVCT holdings by -0.28% and now holds 0.46 million AVCT shares valued at $90222.0 with the lessened 1298.0 shares during the period. AVCT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 19.30% at present.