Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) marked $1.24 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $1.31. While Astra Space Inc. has underperformed by -5.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASTR fell by -86.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.58 to $1.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -71.87% in the last 200 days.

On February 11, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) to Underperform. A report published by BofA Securities on January 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ASTR. BofA Securities also rated ASTR shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 04, 2021. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Buy rating on July 27, 2021, and assigned a price target of $13.

Analysis of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR)

In order to gain a clear picture of Astra Space Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -61.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.72M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ASTR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.12%, with a loss of -22.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.35, showing growth from the present price of $1.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Astra Space Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ASTR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ASTR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in ASTR has increased by 2.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,889,743 shares of the stock, with a value of $25.58 million, following the purchase of 466,857 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in ASTR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 215.65%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 6,918,514 additional shares for a total stake of worth $14.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,126,665.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 619,596 position in ASTR. McKinley Capital Management LLC sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 3.26 million shares worth $4.66 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its ASTR holdings by 96.42% and now holds 2.8 million ASTR shares valued at $4.01 million with the added 1.38 million shares during the period. ASTR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 46.60% at present.