The share price of Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) fell to $30.92 per share on Friday from $35.75. While Affirm Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -13.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AFRM fell by -51.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $176.65 to $13.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -44.67% in the last 200 days.

On July 11, 2022, Goldman started tracking Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) recommending Neutral. A report published by Wedbush on June 08, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Underperform’ rating for AFRM. JP Morgan also rated AFRM shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 11, 2022. Stephens May 10, 2022d the rating to Underweight on May 10, 2022, and set its price target from $51 to $17. MoffettNathanson initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for AFRM, as published in its report on April 05, 2022. Truist’s report from February 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $100 for AFRM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Affirm Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -27.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AFRM is recording an average volume of 15.65M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.13%, with a loss of -21.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.26, showing growth from the present price of $30.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AFRM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Affirm Holdings Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AFRM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AFRM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in AFRM has decreased by -19.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,791,528 shares of the stock, with a value of $665.4 million, following the sale of -6,075,950 additional shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. made another increased to its shares in AFRM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.57%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,974,629 additional shares for a total stake of worth $554.55 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 20,661,321.

During the first quarter, GIC Pte Ltd. added a 3,898 position in AFRM. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.1 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.63%, now holding 16.09 million shares worth $431.88 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. increased its AFRM holdings by 14.12% and now holds 11.35 million AFRM shares valued at $304.64 million with the added 1.4 million shares during the period. AFRM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.60% at present.