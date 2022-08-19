The share price of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG) rose to $30.04 per share on Thursday from $29.94. While The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. has overperformed by 0.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IPG fell by -18.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.98 to $26.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.40% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On July 08, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) to Overweight. A report published by Macquarie on June 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for IPG. Argus also Upgraded IPG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $41 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 21, 2022. Barclays March 14, 2022d the rating to Equal Weight on March 14, 2022, and set its price target from $47 to $42. BofA Securities January 27, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for IPG, as published in its report on January 27, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from July 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $37 for IPG shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of IPG’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.16 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 29.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and IPG is recording an average volume of 3.46M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.75%, with a loss of -1.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.86, showing growth from the present price of $30.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IPG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Advertising Agencies sector, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) is based in the USA. When comparing The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.13, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -12.30%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IPG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IPG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in IPG has increased by 2.55% in the first quarter. The company now owns 47,291,070 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.41 billion, following the purchase of 1,174,978 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in IPG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.41%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -117,373 additional shares for a total stake of worth $857.74 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 28,715,627.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -129,872 position in IPG. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -7.46 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -34.28%, now holding 14.3 million shares worth $427.0 million. At the end of the first quarter, Black Creek Investment Management increased its IPG holdings by 1.82% and now holds 13.51 million IPG shares valued at $403.65 million with the added 0.24 million shares during the period.