Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA) marked $12.20 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $12.11. While Mueller Water Products Inc. has overperformed by 0.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MWA fell by -20.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.37 to $10.88, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.30% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) recommending Hold. A report published by Northcoast on July 15, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for MWA. Cowen January 28, 2021d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for MWA, as published in its report on January 28, 2021. Boenning & Scattergood’s report from January 11, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $16 for MWA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA)

MWA currently pays a dividend of $0.23 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Mueller Water Products Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 862.04K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MWA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.71%, with a gain of 2.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.71, showing growth from the present price of $12.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MWA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Mueller Water Products Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) is one of the biggest names in Specialty Industrial Machinery. When comparing Mueller Water Products Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.98, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 86.00%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.51% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MWA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MWA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MWA has increased by 0.33% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,052,161 shares of the stock, with a value of $182.96 million, following the purchase of 46,400 additional shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Ltd. made another decreased to its shares in MWA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.62%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -83,556 additional shares for a total stake of worth $173.03 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,289,256.

During the first quarter, Nuance Investments LLC added a 3,173,924 position in MWA. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.48 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.02%, now holding 9.04 million shares worth $117.68 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. decreased its MWA holdings by -2.67% and now holds 8.15 million MWA shares valued at $106.05 million with the lessened -0.22 million shares during the period. MWA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.51% at present.