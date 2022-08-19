Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) closed Thursday at $48.94 per share, up from $47.83 a day earlier. While Dell Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 2.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DELL fell by -0.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $61.54 to $38.33, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.76% in the last 200 days.

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) recommending Outperform. A report published by Goldman on April 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for DELL. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded DELL shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 31, 2022. Bernstein January 10, 2022d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for DELL, as published in its report on January 10, 2022. Evercore ISI’s report from December 14, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $63 for DELL shares, giving the stock a ‘In-line’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL)

The current dividend for DELL investors is set at $1.32 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Dell Technologies Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 238.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DELL is recording an average volume of 3.90M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.00%, with a gain of 2.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $59.79, showing growth from the present price of $48.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DELL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dell Technologies Inc. Shares?

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Computer Hardware market. When comparing Dell Technologies Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.52, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 62.80%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DELL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DELL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dodge & Cox’s position in DELL has decreased by -6.65% in the first quarter. The company now owns 20,696,781 shares of the stock, with a value of $932.6 million, following the sale of -1,474,709 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in DELL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.79%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -641,149 additional shares for a total stake of worth $733.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,271,026.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 3,177,002 position in DELL. Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 8.85 million shares worth $398.7 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its DELL holdings by 1.99% and now holds 7.11 million DELL shares valued at $320.24 million with the added 0.14 million shares during the period. DELL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.30% at present.