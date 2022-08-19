A share of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) closed at $439.03 per share on Thursday, up from $437.82 day before. While Adobe Inc. has overperformed by 0.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADBE fell by -29.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $699.54 to $338.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.20% in the last 200 days.

On June 21, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) to Equal-Weight. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on June 14, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ADBE. Exane BNP Paribas also rated ADBE shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $570 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 29, 2022. UBS January 05, 2022d the rating to Neutral on January 05, 2022, and set its price target from $635 to $575. UBS resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for ADBE, as published in its report on December 17, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from December 17, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $630 for ADBE shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Adobe Inc. (ADBE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Adobe Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 34.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ADBE is registering an average volume of 2.82M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.81%, with a gain of 0.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $461.43, showing growth from the present price of $439.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADBE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Adobe Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Software – Infrastructure market, Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is based in the USA. When comparing Adobe Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 42.88, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 7.30%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ADBE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ADBE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ADBE has increased by 1.32% in the first quarter. The company now owns 37,079,206 shares of the stock, with a value of $15.21 billion, following the purchase of 481,764 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in ADBE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.09%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,238,974 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.48 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 23,124,579.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -447,654 position in ADBE. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -3.2 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -19.50%, now holding 13.21 million shares worth $5.42 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its ADBE holdings by 2.29% and now holds 9.18 million ADBE shares valued at $3.77 billion with the added 0.21 million shares during the period. ADBE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.80% at present.