As of Thursday, Viavi Solutions Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VIAV) stock closed at $15.77, up from $15.34 the previous day. While Viavi Solutions Inc. has overperformed by 2.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VIAV fell by -1.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.14 to $12.65, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.29% in the last 200 days.

On July 19, 2022, Needham Downgraded Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) to Hold. A report published by JP Morgan on July 20, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for VIAV. Needham also reiterated VIAV shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 03, 2021. MKM Partners Initiated an Buy rating on January 26, 2021, and assigned a price target of $20. JP Morgan June 01, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for VIAV, as published in its report on June 01, 2020. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Viavi Solutions Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and VIAV is recording 1.48M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.65%, with a gain of 3.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.42, showing growth from the present price of $15.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VIAV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Viavi Solutions Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VIAV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VIAV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in VIAV has decreased by -1.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 33,434,275 shares of the stock, with a value of $494.83 million, following the sale of -538,538 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in VIAV during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.54%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -136,036 additional shares for a total stake of worth $372.22 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 25,149,724.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 506,113 position in VIAV. Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP sold an additional -0.11 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.08%, now holding 10.4 million shares worth $153.94 million. At the end of the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B increased its VIAV holdings by 5.34% and now holds 8.26 million VIAV shares valued at $122.23 million with the added 0.42 million shares during the period. VIAV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.40% at present.