The share price of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) rose to $39.82 per share on Thursday from $39.33. While Unum Group has overperformed by 1.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UNM rose by 52.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.70 to $22.25, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 32.21% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On May 24, 2022, Citigroup started tracking Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) recommending Neutral. A report published by Jefferies on January 26, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for UNM. Wolfe Research also rated UNM shares as ‘Peer Perform’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 21, 2022. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on December 03, 2021, and assigned a price target of $32. Evercore ISI January 08, 2021d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘In-line’ for UNM, as published in its report on January 08, 2021. Barclays’s report from November 17, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $21 for UNM shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. BofA/Merrill also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Unum Group (UNM)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of UNM’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.32 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Unum Group’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and UNM is recording an average volume of 1.86M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.09%, with a gain of 4.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.23, showing decline from the present price of $39.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UNM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Unum Group Shares?

A leading company in the Insurance – Life sector, Unum Group (UNM) is based in the USA. When comparing Unum Group shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.29, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 105.40%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UNM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UNM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in UNM has increased by 1.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 20,677,952 shares of the stock, with a value of $665.62 million, following the purchase of 259,271 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in UNM during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.70%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,416,480 additional shares for a total stake of worth $635.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 19,732,199.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co subtracted a -161,704 position in UNM. Norges Bank Investment Management purchased an additional 6.34 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 149.01%, now holding 10.59 million shares worth $341.02 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its UNM holdings by 2.96% and now holds 8.63 million UNM shares valued at $277.87 million with the added 0.25 million shares during the period. UNM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.50% at present.