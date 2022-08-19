Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) closed Thursday at $16.01 per share, down from $16.02 a day earlier. While Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. has underperformed by -0.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SBRA rose by 1.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.91 to $11.44, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.70% in the last 200 days.

On June 30, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) to Hold. A report published by CapitalOne on June 03, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Equal Weight’ rating for SBRA. Mizuho also Upgraded SBRA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 25, 2022. Barclays April 18, 2022d the rating to Equal Weight on April 18, 2022, and set its price target from $16 to $14. BofA Securities March 11, 2022d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for SBRA, as published in its report on March 11, 2022. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA)

The current dividend for SBRA investors is set at $1.20 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SBRA is recording an average volume of 2.14M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.90%, with a loss of -1.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.75, showing decline from the present price of $16.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SBRA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. Shares?

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities market. When comparing Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 85.61, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 111.80%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SBRA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SBRA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SBRA has decreased by -1.25% in the first quarter. The company now owns 35,292,040 shares of the stock, with a value of $543.14 million, following the sale of -446,544 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in SBRA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.81%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 219,729 additional shares for a total stake of worth $420.52 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 27,324,353.

During the first quarter, Principal Global Investors LLC subtracted a -145,046 position in SBRA. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 1.84 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 18.06%, now holding 12.04 million shares worth $185.23 million. At the end of the first quarter, Principal Real Estate Investors L increased its SBRA holdings by 0.75% and now holds 8.66 million SBRA shares valued at $133.3 million with the added 64392.0 shares during the period. SBRA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.70% at present.