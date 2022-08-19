The share price of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) fell to $96.47 per share on Thursday from $97.48. While Live Nation Entertainment Inc. has underperformed by -1.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LYV rose by 19.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $127.75 to $78.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.47% in the last 200 days.

On July 05, 2022, Macquarie Upgraded Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) to Outperform. A report published by The Benchmark Company on April 26, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for LYV. Rosenblatt also rated LYV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $138 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 26, 2022. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for LYV, as published in its report on July 16, 2021. Wolfe Research’s report from May 14, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $97 for LYV shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 670.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LYV is recording an average volume of 1.64M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.03%, with a gain of 0.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $122.92, showing growth from the present price of $96.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LYV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Live Nation Entertainment Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LYV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LYV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LYV has increased by 2.45% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,309,752 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.44 billion, following the purchase of 366,320 additional shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo made another increased to its shares in LYV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.36%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 29,523 additional shares for a total stake of worth $769.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,185,947.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. subtracted a -513,818 position in LYV. Select Equity Group LP purchased an additional 1.17 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 18.84%, now holding 7.4 million shares worth $695.22 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its LYV holdings by 10.48% and now holds 6.99 million LYV shares valued at $657.28 million with the added 0.66 million shares during the period. LYV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.40% at present.