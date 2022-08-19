A share of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) closed at $44.30 per share on Thursday, up from $44.13 day before. While Carrier Global Corporation has overperformed by 0.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CARR fell by -19.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $58.89 to $34.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.45% in the last 200 days.

On May 18, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) to Neutral. A report published by Wells Fargo on February 09, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Equal Weight’ rating for CARR. Morgan Stanley also reiterated CARR shares as ‘Overweight’, quoting a target price of $54 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 09, 2022. Mizuho Reiterated the rating as Neutral on February 09, 2022, but set its price target from $57 to $50. Deutsche Bank resumed its ‘Hold’ rating for CARR, as published in its report on February 09, 2022. Citigroup’s report from February 09, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $55 for CARR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Atlantic Equities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Carrier Global Corporation (CARR)

It’s important to note that CARR shareholders are currently getting $0.60 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Carrier Global Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 40.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CARR is registering an average volume of 4.54M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.68%, with a gain of 2.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $45.00, showing growth from the present price of $44.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CARR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Carrier Global Corporation Shares?

A giant in the Building Products & Equipment market, Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is based in the USA. When comparing Carrier Global Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.14, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 21.50%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.09%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CARR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CARR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CARR has increased by 0.92% in the first quarter. The company now owns 89,462,933 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.63 billion, following the purchase of 816,451 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in CARR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.85%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,981,321 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.49 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 86,068,361.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 9,466,546 position in CARR. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 0.74 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.38%, now holding 54.34 million shares worth $2.2 billion. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its CARR holdings by -3.13% and now holds 39.25 million CARR shares valued at $1.59 billion with the lessened -1.27 million shares during the period. CARR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.80% at present.