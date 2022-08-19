In Thursday’s session, The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) marked $26.02 per share, up from $25.01 in the previous session. While The AES Corporation has overperformed by 4.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AES rose by 9.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.52 to $18.62, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.97% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) recommending Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on March 22, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AES. Goldman also rated AES shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 30, 2021. Susquehanna initiated its ‘Positive’ rating for AES, as published in its report on June 21, 2021. Seaport Global Securities’s report from May 20, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $17 for AES shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of The AES Corporation (AES)

With AES’s current dividend of $0.63 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

The AES Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AES has an average volume of 5.20M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.15%, with a gain of 6.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.86, showing growth from the present price of $26.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AES is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The AES Corporation Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AES shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AES appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AES has increased by 3.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 83,923,465 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.86 billion, following the purchase of 2,717,843 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in AES during the first quarter, upping its stake by 16.25%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 9,070,170 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.44 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 64,885,769.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co subtracted a -10,836,993 position in AES. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.1 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.31%, now holding 33.32 million shares worth $740.47 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its AES holdings by 3.07% and now holds 32.4 million AES shares valued at $719.92 million with the added 0.96 million shares during the period. AES shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.30% at present.