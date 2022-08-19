Stran & Company Inc. (STRN)’s stock is trading at $1.83 at the moment marking a rise of 7.55% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -73.84% less than their 52-week high of $6.99, and 39.56% over their 52-week low of $1.31. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -9.99% below the high and +11.52% above the low.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

As an additional measure, we should look at the company’s price-to-sales ratio for the past year, which is 0.72 at the moment. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 40.06. STRN’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.80, resulting in an 0.80 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Stran & Company Inc. (STRN) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 0 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a No Ratings. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 0.00 in simple terms.

Stran & Company Inc. (STRN): Earnings History

If we examine Stran & Company Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.02, beating the consensus of $0.03. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.05, resulting in a -166.70% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.02 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.03. That was a difference of -$0.05 and a surprise of -166.70%.

Stran & Company Inc. (NASDAQ: STRN) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Stran & Company Inc. (STRN). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 53.23% of shares. A total of 19 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 6.41% of its stock and 13.70% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Kepos Capital Lp holding total of 0.6 million shares that make 3.00% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.05 million.

The securities firm Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC holds 0.3 million shares of STRN, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.50%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.53 million.

An overview of Stran & Company Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Stran & Company Inc. (STRN) traded 224,783 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.8122 and price change of +0.01. With the moving average of $1.7476 and a price change of -0.25, about 269,515 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, STRN’s 100-day average volume is 299,665 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.7916 and a price change of -0.24.