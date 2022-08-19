Shapeways Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SHPW) marked $0.92 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $0.94. While Shapeways Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -2.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SHPW fell by -90.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.81 to $0.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -65.67% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On October 26, 2021, Needham started tracking Shapeways Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SHPW) recommending Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on October 26, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SHPW. Stifel also rated SHPW shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 25, 2021.

Analysis of Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -13.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Shapeways Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 158.44K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SHPW stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.34%, with a loss of -5.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.77, showing growth from the present price of $0.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SHPW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Shapeways Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SHPW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SHPW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in SHPW has increased by 97.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,697,863 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.31 million, following the purchase of 1,330,412 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in SHPW during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%.

At the end of the first quarter, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its SHPW holdings by 27.56% and now holds 0.16 million SHPW shares valued at $0.14 million with the added 35000.0 shares during the period. SHPW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 55.90% at present.