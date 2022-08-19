Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) marked $131.05 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $132.21. While Digital Realty Trust Inc. has underperformed by -0.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DLR fell by -17.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $178.22 to $119.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.22% in the last 200 days.

On June 30, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) to Buy. A report published by Deutsche Bank on June 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for DLR. Wells Fargo also reiterated DLR shares as ‘Overweight’, quoting a target price of $155 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 18, 2022. Stifel Reiterated the rating as Buy on February 18, 2022, but set its price target from $195 to $170. Credit Suisse resumed its ‘Neutral’ rating for DLR, as published in its report on February 18, 2022. Cowen’s report from February 18, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $149 for DLR shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR)

DLR currently pays a dividend of $4.88 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 1.55M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DLR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.00%, with a gain of 1.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $156.58, showing growth from the present price of $131.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DLR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Digital Realty Trust Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) is one of the biggest names in REIT – Office. When comparing Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 28.75, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -58.60%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DLR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DLR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DLR has decreased by -1.15% in the first quarter. The company now owns 43,547,757 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.77 billion, following the sale of -506,361 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in DLR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.44%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,424,535 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.35 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,722,324.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 3,400 position in DLR. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 6.71 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 66.85%, now holding 16.74 million shares worth $2.22 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Cohen & Steers Capital Management increased its DLR holdings by 8.54% and now holds 13.98 million DLR shares valued at $1.85 billion with the added 1.1 million shares during the period. DLR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.50% at present.