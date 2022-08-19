As of Thursday, NortonLifeLock Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NLOK) stock closed at $23.77, down from $23.80 the previous day. While NortonLifeLock Inc. has underperformed by -0.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NLOK fell by -7.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.92 to $21.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.86% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On March 29, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) to Equal-Weight. A report published by BofA Securities on May 12, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for NLOK. BofA Securities also rated NLOK shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 13, 2021. Credit Suisse Initiated an Neutral rating on March 16, 2021, and assigned a price target of $24. Argus August 21, 2020d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for NLOK, as published in its report on August 21, 2020. Robert W. Baird’s report from June 08, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $25 for NLOK shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK)

Investors in NortonLifeLock Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.50 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of NortonLifeLock Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -473.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NLOK is recording 6.60M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.68%, with a loss of -1.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.76, showing growth from the present price of $23.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NLOK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NortonLifeLock Inc. Shares?

The Software – Infrastructure market is dominated by NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) based in the USA. When comparing NortonLifeLock Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.52, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 8.10%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NLOK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NLOK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in NLOK has increased by 1.66% in the first quarter. The company now owns 64,080,716 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.57 billion, following the purchase of 1,045,931 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in NLOK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 17.85%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 5,772,326 additional shares for a total stake of worth $934.99 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 38,116,211.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -1,165,568 position in NLOK. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 10.06 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 70.82%, now holding 24.26 million shares worth $595.22 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP increased its NLOK holdings by 8.13% and now holds 20.68 million NLOK shares valued at $507.16 million with the added 1.55 million shares during the period. NLOK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.50% at present.