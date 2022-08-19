A share of Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) closed at $2.89 per share on Thursday, up from $2.32 day before. While Larimar Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 24.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LRMR fell by -78.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.26 to $1.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -48.10% in the last 200 days.

On February 15, 2022, William Blair Downgraded Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) to Mkt Perform. A report published by JMP Securities on February 10, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for LRMR. William Blair also rated LRMR shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 01, 2021.

Analysis of Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and LRMR is registering an average volume of 154.90K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 28.42%, with a gain of 45.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.50, showing growth from the present price of $2.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LRMR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Larimar Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.81%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LRMR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LRMR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Deerfield Management Company LP’s position in LRMR has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,830,249 shares of the stock, with a value of $10.44 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC made another decreased to its shares in LRMR during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,515,148.

During the first quarter, RA Capital Management LP subtracted a -52,750 position in LRMR. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC purchased an additional 0.31 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 42.19%, now holding 1.05 million shares worth $1.87 million. At the end of the first quarter, Opaleye Management, Inc. increased its LRMR holdings by 6.80% and now holds 0.94 million LRMR shares valued at $1.69 million with the added 60100.0 shares during the period. LRMR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.90% at present.