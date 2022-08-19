The share price of Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) rose to $31.83 per share on Thursday from $31.52. While Equitable Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EQH rose by 3.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.13 to $24.61, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.16% in the last 200 days.

On May 25, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) to Overweight. A report published by Citigroup on May 24, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for EQH. Jefferies also rated EQH shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $44 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 26, 2022. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on December 03, 2021, and assigned a price target of $52. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for EQH, as published in its report on April 21, 2021. Goldman’s report from December 04, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $31 for EQH shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of EQH’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.80 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -28.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 41.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and EQH is recording an average volume of 2.73M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.28%, with a gain of 5.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $39.46, showing growth from the present price of $31.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EQH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Equitable Holdings Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EQH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EQH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in EQH has decreased by -1.24% in the first quarter. The company now owns 38,834,375 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.1 billion, following the sale of -486,007 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in EQH during the first quarter, downing its stake by -35.93%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -16,182,519 additional shares for a total stake of worth $820.24 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 28,851,136.

During the first quarter, Norges Bank Investment Management added a 2,279,745 position in EQH. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased an additional 0.22 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.01%, now holding 22.15 million shares worth $629.65 million. At the end of the first quarter, Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo increased its EQH holdings by 0.01% and now holds 18.24 million EQH shares valued at $518.65 million with the added 2389.0 shares during the period.