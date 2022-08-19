A share of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) closed at $77.54 per share on Thursday, up from $76.49 day before. While Ares Management Corporation has overperformed by 1.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARES rose by 8.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $90.08 to $53.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.65% in the last 200 days.

On June 08, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by Piper Sandler on January 25, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for ARES. Wells Fargo also rated ARES shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $96 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 16, 2021. BofA Securities Initiated an Buy rating on December 16, 2021, and assigned a price target of $117. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for ARES, as published in its report on September 10, 2021. BMO Capital Markets’s report from June 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $68 for ARES shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Ares Management Corporation (ARES)

It’s important to note that ARES shareholders are currently getting $2.44 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -69.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Ares Management Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ARES is registering an average volume of 901.64K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.56%, with a gain of 3.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $85.70, showing growth from the present price of $77.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARES is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ares Management Corporation Shares?

A giant in the Asset Management market, Ares Management Corporation (ARES) is based in the USA. When comparing Ares Management Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 51.25, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -77.70%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARES shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARES appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in ARES has increased by 8.34% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,118,463 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.23 billion, following the purchase of 1,317,189 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ARES during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.61%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 500,379 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.03 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,346,436.

During the first quarter, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. subtracted a 0 position in ARES. Capital Research & Management Co sold an additional -0.15 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.50%, now holding 10.06 million shares worth $720.92 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co decreased its ARES holdings by -0.03% and now holds 6.59 million ARES shares valued at $471.82 million with the lessened 1832.0 shares during the period. ARES shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 74.10% at present.