A share of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP) closed at $12.16 per share on Thursday, up from $11.67 day before. While Plains GP Holdings L.P. has overperformed by 4.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PAGP rose by 22.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.84 to $9.24, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.77% in the last 200 days.

On August 15, 2022, Stifel Upgraded Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) to Buy. A report published by Seaport Research Partners on August 01, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for PAGP. BofA Securities also Upgraded PAGP shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 19, 2022. Credit Suisse May 12, 2022d the rating to Outperform on May 12, 2022, and set its price target from $13 to $14. Truist initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PAGP, as published in its report on May 02, 2022. Bernstein’s report from January 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $14.50 for PAGP shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP)

It’s important to note that PAGP shareholders are currently getting $0.87 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 64.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PAGP is registering an average volume of 2.79M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.38%, with a gain of 3.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.43, showing growth from the present price of $12.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PAGP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Plains GP Holdings L.P. Shares?

A giant in the Oil & Gas Midstream market, Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) is based in the USA. When comparing Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.89, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 144.90%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.57%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PAGP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PAGP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC’s position in PAGP has decreased by -5.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,237,133 shares of the stock, with a value of $159.31 million, following the sale of -756,768 additional shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services made another increased to its shares in PAGP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.26%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 31,530 additional shares for a total stake of worth $137.01 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,243,645.

During the first quarter, Energy Income Partners LLC subtracted a -3,329,225 position in PAGP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC sold an additional -0.34 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.73%, now holding 8.82 million shares worth $98.71 million. At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its PAGP holdings by 9.08% and now holds 8.31 million PAGP shares valued at $92.99 million with the added 0.69 million shares during the period. PAGP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.50% at present.