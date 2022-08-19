As of Thursday, Deere & Company’s (NYSE:DE) stock closed at $367.99, up from $364.69 the previous day. While Deere & Company has overperformed by 0.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DE fell by -0.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $446.76 to $283.81, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.57% in the last 200 days.

On August 11, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to Outperform. A report published by Citigroup on July 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for DE. Cowen also rated DE shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $396 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 09, 2022. BofA Securities April 25, 2022d the rating to Neutral on April 25, 2022, and set its price target from $475 to $450. JP Morgan March 28, 2022d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for DE, as published in its report on March 28, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from March 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $455 for DE shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Deere & Company (DE)

Investors in Deere & Company will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $4.52 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Deere & Company’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 33.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DE is recording 1.71M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.03%, with a gain of 1.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $384.23, showing growth from the present price of $367.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Deere & Company Shares?

The Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery market is dominated by Deere & Company (DE) based in the USA. When comparing Deere & Company shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.20, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 19.90%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DE has increased by 0.93% in the first quarter. The company now owns 20,727,205 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.11 billion, following the purchase of 191,870 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in DE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.17%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 135,981 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.03 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,753,201.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -318,839 position in DE. JPMorgan Investment Management, I purchased an additional 77613.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.72%, now holding 10.84 million shares worth $3.72 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its DE holdings by 3.86% and now holds 6.34 million DE shares valued at $2.18 billion with the added 0.24 million shares during the period. DE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.00% at present.