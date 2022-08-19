Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) closed Thursday at $100.69 per share, up from $100.10 a day earlier. While Bunge Limited has overperformed by 0.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BG rose by 30.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $128.40 to $73.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.21% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On August 12, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) recommending Outperform. A report published by JP Morgan on July 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for BG. Monness Crespi & Hardt also rated BG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $130 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 06, 2022. BofA Securities June 30, 2022d the rating to Buy on June 30, 2022, and set its price target from $140 to $135. BofA Securities April 19, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for BG, as published in its report on April 19, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from February 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $120 for BG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Bunge Limited (BG)

The current dividend for BG investors is set at $2.50 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Bunge Limited’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 22.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BG is recording an average volume of 1.54M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.06%, with a gain of 2.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $129.00, showing growth from the present price of $100.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bunge Limited Shares?

Bunge Limited (BG) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Farm Products market. When comparing Bunge Limited shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.76, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -42.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in BG has increased by 6.25% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,109,705 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.58 billion, following the purchase of 1,006,276 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.76%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,209,639 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.39 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,024,193.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. subtracted a -810,921 position in BG. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 39802.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.64%, now holding 6.24 million shares worth $575.77 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its BG holdings by -2.37% and now holds 4.78 million BG shares valued at $441.74 million with the lessened -0.12 million shares during the period. BG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.60% at present.