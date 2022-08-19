America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) marked $18.99 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $19.39. While America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. has underperformed by -2.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMX rose by 6.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.65 to $16.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.78% in the last 200 days.

On August 04, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) to Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on March 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AMX. UBS initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for AMX, as published in its report on January 26, 2021. New Street’s report from September 15, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $16.50 for AMX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Itau BBA also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX)

AMX currently pays a dividend of $0.40 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.06M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AMX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.04%, with a loss of -1.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.05, showing growth from the present price of $18.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. Shares?

The Mexico based company America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) is one of the biggest names in Telecom Services. When comparing America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.73, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -63.10%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in AMX has decreased by -35.13% in the first quarter. The company now owns 43,354,767 shares of the stock, with a value of $820.71 million, following the sale of -23,480,966 additional shares during the last quarter. Invesco Advisers, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AMX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 582.11%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 14,361,681 additional shares for a total stake of worth $318.57 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,828,862.

During the first quarter, Westwood Global Investments LLC subtracted a -274,663 position in AMX. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd. sold an additional -1.05 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.08%, now holding 11.91 million shares worth $225.41 million. At the end of the first quarter, Allspring Global Investments LLC increased its AMX holdings by 0.68% and now holds 10.65 million AMX shares valued at $201.59 million with the added 72379.0 shares during the period. AMX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.20% at present.