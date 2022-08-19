As of Thursday, United Rentals Inc.’s (NYSE:URI) stock closed at $323.23, down from $331.38 the previous day. While United Rentals Inc. has underperformed by -2.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, URI fell by -4.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $414.99 to $230.54, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.96% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On August 18, 2022, Bernstein Downgraded United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) to Underperform. A report published by Wells Fargo on March 11, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for URI. Jefferies also rated URI shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $350 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 21, 2022. Robert W. Baird December 21, 2021d the rating to Neutral on December 21, 2021, and set its price target from $439 to $317. Morgan Stanley December 09, 2021d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for URI, as published in its report on December 09, 2021. UBS’s report from June 25, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $375 for URI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of United Rentals Inc. (URI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of United Rentals Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 29.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and URI is recording 748.91K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.04%, with a loss of -2.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $370.40, showing growth from the present price of $323.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether URI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze United Rentals Inc. Shares?

The Rental & Leasing Services market is dominated by United Rentals Inc. (URI) based in the USA. When comparing United Rentals Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.38, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 71.50%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in URI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in URI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in URI has increased by 0.78% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,962,968 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.57 billion, following the purchase of 61,940 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in URI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.68%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -62,978 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.19 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,692,461.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -77,566 position in URI. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 0.96 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 55.74%, now holding 2.69 million shares worth $869.16 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its URI holdings by 0.29% and now holds 1.38 million URI shares valued at $444.81 million with the added 3925.0 shares during the period. URI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.90% at present.