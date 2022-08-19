Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) closed Thursday at $39.74 per share, up from $39.51 a day earlier. While Citizens Financial Group Inc. has overperformed by 0.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CFG fell by -7.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $57.00 to $34.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.96% in the last 200 days.

On May 16, 2022, UBS Upgraded Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) to Buy. A report published by Citigroup on April 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CFG. Keefe Bruyette also Downgraded CFG shares as ‘Mkt Perform’, setting a target price of $54 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 05, 2022. UBS initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for CFG, as published in its report on January 13, 2022. Citigroup’s report from January 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $65 for CFG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG)

The current dividend for CFG investors is set at $1.68 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 34.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CFG is recording an average volume of 4.63M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.79%, with a gain of 0.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.67, showing growth from the present price of $39.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CFG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Citizens Financial Group Inc. Shares?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Banks – Regional market. When comparing Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.06, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -53.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CFG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CFG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CFG has increased by 1.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 55,209,935 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.1 billion, following the purchase of 814,833 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in CFG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -18.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -6,427,800 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.11 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 29,282,448.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co subtracted a -859,356 position in CFG. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.33 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.19%, now holding 28.03 million shares worth $1.06 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its CFG holdings by 75.97% and now holds 19.0 million CFG shares valued at $721.52 million with the added 8.2 million shares during the period. CFG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.10% at present.