In Thursday’s session, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) marked $9.00 per share, up from $8.67 in the previous session. While Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. has overperformed by 3.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VIST rose by 105.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.06 to $4.07, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 23.06% in the last 200 days.

On March 16, 2020, Citigroup Upgraded Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) to Buy.

Analysis of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 78.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and VIST has an average volume of 675.11K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.38%, with a gain of 0.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.72, showing growth from the present price of $9.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VIST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. Shares?

Oil & Gas E&P giant Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) is based in the Mexico and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 642.86, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1749.90%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.36% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VIST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VIST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s position in VIST has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,215,002 shares of the stock, with a value of $28.23 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC made another decreased to its shares in VIST during the first quarter, downing its stake by -14.74%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -423,869 additional shares for a total stake of worth $21.53 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,451,852.

During the first quarter, Acadian Asset Management LLC added a 484,299 position in VIST. Macquarie Investment Management B sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 1.53 million shares worth $13.44 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. Internationa increased its VIST holdings by 48.52% and now holds 1.3 million VIST shares valued at $11.45 million with the added 0.43 million shares during the period. VIST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 26.36% at present.