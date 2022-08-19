As of Thursday, The Western Union Company’s (NYSE:WU) stock closed at $16.33, up from $16.02 the previous day. While The Western Union Company has overperformed by 1.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WU fell by -25.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.32 to $15.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.88% in the last 200 days.

On July 20, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) to Underperform. A report published by Goldman on May 18, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Sell’ rating for WU. Citigroup also Downgraded WU shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 29, 2022. UBS Initiated an Neutral rating on March 31, 2022, and assigned a price target of $19. BofA Securities January 06, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for WU, as published in its report on January 06, 2022. Susquehanna’s report from November 03, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $21 for WU shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of The Western Union Company (WU)

Investors in The Western Union Company will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.94 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of The Western Union Company’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 233.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WU is recording 3.44M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.88%, with a loss of -1.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.28, showing growth from the present price of $16.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Western Union Company Shares?

The Credit Services market is dominated by The Western Union Company (WU) based in the USA. When comparing The Western Union Company shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.31, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -7.40%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in WU has increased by 1.52% in the first quarter. The company now owns 50,934,206 shares of the stock, with a value of $866.9 million, following the purchase of 763,722 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in WU during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.21%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,670,546 additional shares for a total stake of worth $704.14 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 41,371,327.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 10,374 position in WU. Independent Franchise Partners LL sold an additional -0.52 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.93%, now holding 17.14 million shares worth $291.79 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its WU holdings by 10.43% and now holds 16.86 million WU shares valued at $286.9 million with the added 1.59 million shares during the period.