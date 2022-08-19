Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) marked $56.29 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $56.29. While Masco Corporation has underperformed by 0.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MAS fell by -6.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $71.06 to $46.27, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.25% in the last 200 days.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) recommending Hold. A report published by BofA Securities on April 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for MAS. Credit Suisse also rated MAS shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 05, 2022. JP Morgan March 30, 2022d the rating to Neutral on March 30, 2022, and set its price target from $72.50 to $62. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MAS, as published in its report on January 20, 2022. Barclays’s report from December 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $83 for MAS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Masco Corporation (MAS)

MAS currently pays a dividend of $1.12 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Masco Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -242.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.08M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MAS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.91%, with a gain of 2.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $63.69, showing growth from the present price of $56.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MAS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Masco Corporation Shares?

The USA based company Masco Corporation (MAS) is one of the biggest names in Building Products & Equipment. When comparing Masco Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.77, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 929.20%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MAS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MAS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MAS has decreased by -0.58% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,478,688 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.36 billion, following the sale of -142,370 additional shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services made another increased to its shares in MAS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.25%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 273,848 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.23 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 22,191,528.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -209,560 position in MAS. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.9 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.80%, now holding 10.61 million shares worth $587.34 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fiduciary Management, Inc. decreased its MAS holdings by -23.34% and now holds 6.18 million MAS shares valued at $342.26 million with the lessened -1.88 million shares during the period.