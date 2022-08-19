The share price of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) rose to $22.22 per share on Thursday from $21.91. While LiveRamp Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 1.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RAMP fell by -49.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $58.74 to $21.89, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.33% in the last 200 days.

On March 15, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) to Outperform. BMO Capital Markets also Downgraded RAMP shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $65 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 04, 2021. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on July 09, 2020, and assigned a price target of $65. Berenberg initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for RAMP, as published in its report on April 21, 2020. Needham’s report from December 20, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $67 for RAMP shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. First Analysis Sec also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RAMP is recording an average volume of 1.01M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.80%, with a loss of -2.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.11, showing growth from the present price of $22.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RAMP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LiveRamp Holdings Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RAMP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RAMP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in RAMP has increased by 45.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,286,073 shares of the stock, with a value of $273.71 million, following the purchase of 3,201,715 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RAMP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.67%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 306,863 additional shares for a total stake of worth $183.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,883,931.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -351,128 position in RAMP. RGM Capital LLC purchased an additional 0.18 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.25%, now holding 3.14 million shares worth $83.53 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its RAMP holdings by 8.66% and now holds 3.07 million RAMP shares valued at $81.57 million with the added 0.24 million shares during the period. RAMP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.10% at present.